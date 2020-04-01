Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Marvin
Latest Posts
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Rules for Healthy Relationships (with Deep Ones): Shibata Yoshiki’s “Love for Who Speaks” 12 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in April! 13 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — The Dominion: Olympus Descending 14 hours ago
- Kathleen Jennings Illustrating Flyaway: Kathleen Jennings on Creating Art and Prose Together 15 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Murderbot and Chill: TV Recommendations for Our Favorite Terrifying Murderbot 16 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Stephen King’s New Book If It Bleeds to Debut a Week Early 16 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos The World Beyond Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 16 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Shibata Yoshiki’s “Love for Who Speaks”
- The World Beyond Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Sleeps With Monsters: What to Read When the Whole World’s Falling Apart, Part 2
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 21 and 22
- Queering SFF: 12 Authors, Critics, and Activists on What’s Changed in the Last Ten Years
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 24)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Elogium”
Recent Comments
- nellydreadful on Celebrating the Minimum Wage Warriors of SFF 3 seconds ago
- Anna_Wing on 17 Optimistic Fantasies to Brighten Your Reading Life 30 mins ago
- Matt on The Wheel of Time Reread: A Memory of Light, Part 8 36 mins ago
- kkozoriz on The Picard Maneuver — Star Trek: Picard’s “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2” 58 mins ago
- goddessimho on The Mandalorian Tries to Do Things the Old-Fashioned Way in Chapter 4, “Sanctuary” 1 hour ago
- voidampersand on Comfort, Connection, and Community in Martha Wells’ Books of the Raksura 2 hours ago
- nightheron on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Twenty (Part Two) 2 hours ago
- oliver john on Why Haven’t You Played Final Fantasy XII Yet? 2 hours ago
- rms81 on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Parallax” 2 hours ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “The Ship” 2 hours ago