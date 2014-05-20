Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Mark. T. Barnes
The Garden of Stones Sweepstakes!
The Garden of Stones (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || An uneasy peace has existed since the fall of the Awakened Empire centuries ago. Now the hybrid Avan share the land with the people they once conquered: the star-born humans; the spectral, undead Nomads; and what remains of the Elemental Masters. With the Empress-in-Shadows an estranged ghost, it is the ancient dynasties of the Great Houses and the Hundred Families that rule. But now civil war threatens to draw all of Shrian into a vicious struggle sparked by one man's lust for power, and his drive to cheat death.