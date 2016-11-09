Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Marisela Navarro

Reverse Documentary

Wed Nov 9, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
3 Favorites [+]
, || Dino is a documentary filmmaker, haunted by the ghost of his ex-girlfriend who was killed in a car crash while with another man. As Dino shoots his latest documentary on the vandalism occurring in the woods of his hometown, he tries to move on from her unexpected death. But when his life starts to look up, the ghost encroaches on his property. The focus of the film begins to blur as the lens of the camera shifts onto Dino, the director succumbing to his ghostly obsession.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.