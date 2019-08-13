Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Marie Brennan
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Time and Translation
Read an Excerpt from Marie Brennan’s Turning Darkness Into Light
Fantasy || As the renowned granddaughter of Lady Trent, of the riveting and daring Draconic adventure memoirs, Audrey Camherst has always known she, too, would want to make her scholarly mark upon a chosen field of study.
Five Books About…
5 Books for the Fantasy Naturalist
5 Books That Explore the Monstrous
Ensemble Fantasy: Born to the Blade by Marie Brennan, Malka Older, Cassandra Khaw, and Michael R. Underwood
Born to the Blade
Fantasy || Youth. Ambition. Power. Oda no Michiko and Kris Denn have much of the first two, and crave the last. To get it, all they must do is survive.
Everything You Need to Know About Fighting in a Ballgown
Announcing Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction Anthology
Five Books About…
The Underground: Five Books Set Below London
How Your RPG Campaign Can Inspire Your Novel
Forget the Horoscope; Try These 5 Methods of Divination
Such Sweet Sorrow: On the Final Chapter of the Lady Trent Series
Memoirs of Lady Trent Sweepstakes!
The fifth and final book in Marie Brennan's Memoirs of Lady Trent series, Within the Sanctuary of Wings, is available now from Tor Books! And to celebrate, we want to send you a hardcover set of all five books in the series.