Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Machineries of Empire
Now and Forever: Hexarchate Stories by Yoon Ha Lee
Undying: Revenant Gun by Yoon Ha Lee
Space Opera Week
Raven Stratagem
Space Opera || Book 2 in the Machineries of Empire series. Captain Kel Cheris is possessed by a long-dead traitor general. Together they must face the rivalries of the hexarchate and a potentially devastating invasion.