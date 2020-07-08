Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Machinehood
Latest Posts
- Alex Brown Portal Doors, Talking Marmots, and Disembodied Heads: A Peculiar Peril by Jeff VanderMeer 33 mins ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Remember” 2 hours ago
- Noah Berlatsky The Feral Fake Horror of Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Aliette de Bodard Talks Endings, Mythology, and Fountain Pens in Reddit AMA 3 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in July! 3 hours ago
- Megan N. Fontenot Exploring the People of Middle-earth: Ulmo, Lord of Waters, Part 1 4 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Philip Pullman’s New Novella Serpentine Follows a Teenage Lyra Belacqua 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Remember”
- Journalism More Yellow Than Most: Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Flash Frame”
- Review: Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust
- Five Young Adult SFF/H Novels About Women Reclaiming Their Identities
- Who We Fight Against: The Silver Chair and Knowing Your Enemies
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 35)
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 4: “Anguish”
Recent Comments
- AeronaGreenjoy on Everything We Know About the Unmade 1 second ago
- robinm on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Remember” 8 mins ago
- Jaustin89 on Everything We Know About the Unmade 11 mins ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Who We Fight Against: The Silver Chair and Knowing Your Enemies 11 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Remember” 19 mins ago
- krad on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Remember” 21 mins ago
- Ben Reagan on Reading The Wheel of Time: Nynaeve Tries To Be Cautious in The Shadow Rising (Part 35) 26 mins ago
- Jennifer R Lawrence on Jack the Ripper Is Probably the SFF Killer You’re Looking For 33 mins ago
- strueb on Jack the Ripper Is Probably the SFF Killer You’re Looking For 40 mins ago
- Daniel Ryan on Everything We Know About the Unmade 40 mins ago