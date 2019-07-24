Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Lovecraftian
Disaster Management: The Labyrinth Index by Charles Stross
Read an Excerpt from The Labyrinth Index, a New Laundry Files Novel from Charles Stross
Lovecraftian, Urban Fantasy || The Lovecraftian Singularity has descended upon the world in an exciting new story arc in Charles Stross' Hugo Award-winning Laundry Files series!
Building A Family: Deep Roots by Ruthanna Emrys
Deep Roots
Lovecraftian || Book 2 in the Innsmouth Legacy series. Aphra Marsh, descendant of the People of the Water, must repopulate Innsmouth or risk seeing it torn down by greedy developers, but as she searches she discovers that people have been going missing...
Heed the Call of Cthulhu with Five Chapters of Winter Tide
Fantasy, Lovecraftian || After attacking Devil’s Reef in 1928, the U.S. government rounded up the people of Innsmouth and took them to the desert, far from their ocean, their Deep One ancestors, and their sleeping god Cthulhu. Only Aphra and Caleb Marsh survived the camps, and they emerged without a past or a future.
Cthulhu Blues
Book three in the Spectra Files series. While a shadowy figure known as the "Crimson Minstrel" gathers children to form an infernal choir, something ancient stirs on the ocean floor.
Horror with Humanity: A Song for Quiet by Cassandra Khaw
An Exercise in Governmental Restructuring: The Delirium Brief by Charles Stross
Innsmouth Legacy: “The Litany of Earth”
The state took Aphra away from Innsmouth. They took her history, her home, her family, her god. They tried to take the sea. Now, years later, when she is just beginning to rebuild a life, an agent of that government intrudes on her life again, with an offer she wishes she could refuse. “The Litany of Earth” is a dark fantasy story inspired by the Lovecraft mythos.
Lovecraft’s Depths, Reimagined: Winter Tide by Ruthanna Emrys
The Depths of Paul La Farge’s The Night Ocean
On the Cosmic Scale: Agents of Dreamland by Caitlín R. Kiernan
Agents of Dreamland
Lovecraftian || Something out beyond the orbit of Pluto has made contact. And a woman floating outside of time looks to the future and the past for answers to what can save humanity.
Winter Tide: Chapter 5
