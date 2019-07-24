Tor.com

Deep Roots

Thu Jun 14, 2018 2:00pm
|| Book 2 in the Innsmouth Legacy series. Aphra Marsh, descendant of the People of the Water, must repopulate Innsmouth or risk seeing it torn down by greedy developers, but as she searches she discovers that people have been going missing...

Cthulhu Blues

Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:30pm
Book three in the Spectra Files series. While a shadowy figure known as the "Crimson Minstrel" gathers children to form an infernal choir, something ancient stirs on the ocean floor.

Innsmouth Legacy: “The Litany of Earth”

Mon Apr 24, 2017 2:00pm
Edited by: Carl Engle-Laird
The state took Aphra away from Innsmouth. They took her history, her home, her family, her god. They tried to take the sea. Now, years later, when she is just beginning to rebuild a life, an agent of that government intrudes on her life again, with an offer she wishes she could refuse. “The Litany of Earth” is a dark fantasy story inspired by the Lovecraft mythos.

Winter Tide: Chapter 5

Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:00am
, || After attacking Devil’s Reef in 1928, the U.S. government rounded up the people of Innsmouth and took them to the desert, far from their ocean, their Deep One ancestors, and their sleeping god Cthulhu. Only Aphra and Caleb Marsh survived the camps, and they emerged without a past or a future.

