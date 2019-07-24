Book three in the Spectra Files series. While a shadowy figure known as the "Crimson Minstrel" gathers children to form an infernal choir, something ancient stirs on the ocean floor.

The state took Aphra away from Innsmouth. They took her history, her home, her family, her god. They tried to take the sea. Now, years later, when she is just beginning to rebuild a life, an agent of that government intrudes on her life again, with an offer she wishes she could refuse. “The Litany of Earth” is a dark fantasy story inspired by the Lovecraft mythos.