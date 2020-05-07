Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Little Eyes
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak A New Trailer for TNT’s Snowpiercer Teases a Tense Class Revolution 10 hours ago
- Genine Tyson Old Gods Are Better Than the New in the Epic World of Forged in Fire and Stars by Andrea Robertson 10 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Genre Bending Books Arriving in May! 11 hours ago
- Carly Silver 5 Animal-Friendly Fantasy Books to Read After Watching Tiger King 11 hours ago
- Angela Maria Spring Beware the Ojos Pequeños: Little Eyes by Samanta Schweblin 12 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Threshold” 12 hours ago
- Jo Walton Jo Walton’s Reading List: April 2020 13 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Animal-Friendly Fantasy Books to Read After Watching Tiger King
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Threshold”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Shirley Jackson’s “The Witch”
- The Farthest Shore: The Return of the King
- Berlin Is Never Berlin
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 29)
- The Seven Gifts of Aslan: Sacraments in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Recent Comments
- Merlin on The Dresden Files Reread: Book 14, Cold Days Pt. 3 8 mins ago
- DanteHopkins on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Threshold” 10 mins ago
- Michael Suttkus, II on Why Doesn’t Randland Have an Actual Name? 36 mins ago
- notyme36 on Why Doesn’t Randland Have an Actual Name? 1 hour ago
- Sean Shapira on You Can’t Eat Something That Talks: People and Cultures in Martha Wells’ Books of the Raksura 1 hour ago
- rms81 on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Threshold” 2 hours ago
- Lightweaver on The Art of the Cosmere: An Interview With Isaac Stewart 2 hours ago
- Antonia Moore on You Can’t Eat Something That Talks: People and Cultures in Martha Wells’ Books of the Raksura 2 hours ago
- Tara Ann on About Time: Fashion and the Space-Time Continuum, an SFF Met Gala 2 hours ago
- CJEH on The Art of the Cosmere: An Interview With Isaac Stewart 2 hours ago