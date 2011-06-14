Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Level Up
Diagnosis: Pac-Man Fever—Gene Luen Yang & Thien Pham’s Level Up
Level Up Graphic Novel (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Young Adult || Dennis Ouyang just wants to play video games. He may even be good enough to do it professionally, but his parents want him to become a doctor. One day, four angel show up to put Dennis on the right path, the path his parents want for him, insisting that it's all part of the plan. But is it really?