Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Level Up

Level Up Graphic Novel (Excerpt)

Wed Jun 1, 2011 2:33pm
Favorite This
, || Dennis Ouyang just wants to play video games. He may even be good enough to do it professionally, but his parents want him to become a doctor. One day, four angel show up to put Dennis on the right path, the path his parents want for him, insisting that it's all part of the plan. But is it really?

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.