Lavie Tidhar

Central Station Sweepstakes!

Mon Apr 25, 2016 1:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Lavie Tidhar’s Central Station, available May 10th from Tachyon! A worldwide diaspora has left a quarter of a million people at the foot of a space station. Cultures collide in real life and virtual reality. The city is literally a weed, its growth left unchecked. Life is cheap, and data is cheaper.

Terminal

Wed Apr 13, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
|| "Terminal" by Lavie Tidhar is an emotionally wrenching science fiction story about people, who, either having nothing to lose or having a deep desire to go into space, travel to Mars via cheap, one-person, one-way vehicles dubbed jalopies. During the trip, those in the swarm communicate with each other, their words relayed to those left behind.

Central Station

Tue Apr 5, 2016 2:00pm
|| A worldwide diaspora has left a quarter of a million people at the foot of a space station. Cultures collide in real life and virtual reality. The city is literally a weed, its growth left unchecked. Life is cheap, and data is cheaper.

