Lavie Tidhar
Five Books About…
Five Fascinating Works of Israeli Speculative Fiction
Five Mechanical Animals Across SFF and History
Yiwu
Space Opera || For a humble shopkeeper in Yiwu, it’s a living, selling lottery tickets. Until a winning ticket opens up mysteries he’d never imagined.
Announcing Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction Anthology
The Old Dispensation
Science Fiction, Space Opera || A space opera adventure set in a universe controlled and run by Jewish religious authorities. An enforcer is sent to a distant planet where he discovers an android who changes his mind about what is right and wrong.
Free eBook Giveaway of Some of the Best of Tor.com 2016 Edition
Announcing the Table of Contents for Some of the Best from Tor.com 2016
Five Mosaic Novels You Should Read
The Year’s Best Alternate Histories Take Us to Timelines Dark and Bright
The Bookman Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Lavie Tidhar’s The Bookman, now available in a gorgeous new edition from Angry Robot!
Olsem Difren: Central Station by Lavie Tidhar
Central Station Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Lavie Tidhar’s Central Station, available May 10th from Tachyon! A worldwide diaspora has left a quarter of a million people at the foot of a space station. Cultures collide in real life and virtual reality. The city is literally a weed, its growth left unchecked. Life is cheap, and data is cheaper.
Terminal
Science Fiction || "Terminal" by Lavie Tidhar is an emotionally wrenching science fiction story about people, who, either having nothing to lose or having a deep desire to go into space, travel to Mars via cheap, one-person, one-way vehicles dubbed jalopies. During the trip, those in the swarm communicate with each other, their words relayed to those left behind.
Central Station
Cyberpunk || A worldwide diaspora has left a quarter of a million people at the foot of a space station. Cultures collide in real life and virtual reality. The city is literally a weed, its growth left unchecked. Life is cheap, and data is cheaper.