Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Lauren Shippen
The Infinite Noise: A Bright Sessions Novel Sweepstakes!
Lauren Shippen's The Infinite Noise is a stunning, original debut novel based on her wildly popular and award-winning podcast The Bright Sessions - and we want to send you a copy!
“Being Vulnerable Does Not Make You Weak”: Lauren Shippen on Podcast-to-YA-Love-Story The Infinite Noise
8 Sweet, Funny, Thrilling Queer Fiction Podcasts
Read Chapters 1-3 of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise
Caleb is an Atypical, an individual with enhanced abilities—he feels the emotions of everyone around him. Being an empath in high school would be hard enough, but Caleb's life becomes even more complicated when he keeps getting pulled into the emotional orbit of one of his classmates, Adam.