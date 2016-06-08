Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Last Call at the Nightshade Lounge

Last Call at the Nightshade Lounge Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Sat Jun 4, 2016 12:00pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Paul Krueger’s Last Call at the Nightshade Lounge, available June 7th from Quirk Books—and a matching shot glass! Bailey Chen is fresh out of college with all the usual new-adult demons: no cash, no job offers, and an awkward relationship with Zane, the old friend she kinda-sorta hooked up with during high school.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.