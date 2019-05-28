Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Kelly Barnhill
Read Kelly Barnhill’s “Mrs. Sorensen and the Sasquatch”
When Mr. Sorensen—a drab, cipher of a man—passes away, his lovely widow falls in love with a most unsuitable mate.
Announcing Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction Anthology
Kubo and the Two Strings Screenwriter to Adapt Kelly Barnhill’s The Girl Who Drank the Moon
The Girl Who Drank the Moon Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Kelly Barnhill’s The Girl Who Drank the Moon, available August 9th from Algonquin Young Readers! Every year, the people of the Protectorate leave a baby as an offering to the witch who lives in the forest. They hope this sacrifice will keep her from terrorizing their town. But the witch in the Forest, Xan, is kind. She shares her home with a wise Swamp Monster and a Perfectly Tiny Dragon. Xan rescues the children and delivers them to welcoming families on the other side of the forest, nourishing the babies with starlight on the journey.
Revealing the Cover for The Girl Who Drank the Moon
Shared Worlds is the Kind of SFF Writing Camp You Wish Existed When You Were a Teenager
Pre-order (For Free!) Some of the Best from Tor.com 2014
Mrs. Sorensen and the Sasquatch
Fantasy, Romantic || When Mr. Sorensen—a drab, cipher of a man—passes away, his lovely widow falls in love with a most unsuitable mate. Enraged and scandalized (and armed with hot-dish and gossip and seven-layer bars), the Parish Council turns to the old priest to fix the situation—to convince Mrs. Sorensen to reject the green world and live as a widow ought. But the pretty widow has plans of her own.