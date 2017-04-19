Tor.com

Kathleen Baldwin

Dragons of Tomorrow

Wed Nov 30, 2016 9:00am
, || After the collapse of civilization Nora and her family live a quiet life in the Midwestern Plains until a great fiery god of the sky descends and makes her an irresistible offer—an offer that will take her away from those she loves forever. "Dragons of Tomorrow" is a standalone story by the author of the Stranje House series, available now from Tor Teen.

Exile for Dreamers Sweepstakes!

Mon Apr 18, 2016 11:30am
We want to send you a galley copy of Kathleen Baldwin’s Exile for Dreamers, available May 24th from Tor Teen! A School for Unusual Girls was the first captivating installment in the Stranje House series for young adults by award-winning author Kathleen Baldwin. Meg Cabot calls this romantic Regency adventure "completely original and totally engrossing."

