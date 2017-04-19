Alternate History, Young Adult || Book 3 in the Stranje House series. Napoleon’s invasion of England is underway and someone at Stranje House is sneaking information to his spies. If anyone can discover the traitor, it is Jane—for, according to headmistress Emma Stranje, Lady Jane is a mastermind.
Fantasy, Young Adult || After the collapse of civilization Nora and her family live a quiet life in the Midwestern Plains until a great fiery god of the sky descends and makes her an irresistible offer—an offer that will take her away from those she loves forever. "Dragons of Tomorrow" is a standalone story by the author of the Stranje House series, available now from Tor Teen.
A School for Unusual Girls was the first captivating installment in the Stranje House series for young adults by award-winning author Kathleen Baldwin. Meg Cabot calls this romantic Regency adventure "completely original and totally engrossing."