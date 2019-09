The latest Mycroft Holmes novel from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse, Mycroft and Sherlock, is available now from Titan Books—and to celebrate, we want to send you copies of it and the first book in the series!

We want to send you a copy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse's Mycroft Holmes, available now from Titan Books! Fresh out of Cambridge University, the young Mycroft Holmes is already making a name for himself in government, working for the Secretary of State for War. Yet this most British of civil servants has strong ties to the faraway island of Trinidad, the birthplace of his best friend, Cyrus Douglas, a man of African descent, and where his fiancée Georgiana Sutton was raised.