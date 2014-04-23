Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jupiter War (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Space Opera || Alan Saul is now part human and part machine. He craves the stars, yet his human side still controls him. But Saul's robots make his crew feel increasingly redundant, sowing the seeds of mutiny and betrayal. Serene Galahad, Earth's ruthless dictator, hides her crimes from a cowed populace as she desperately readies a new attack on Saul. She aims to destroy her enemy in a vicious display of violence.