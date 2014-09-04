Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Julio Cortazar

Headache

Wed Sep 3, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
4 Favorites [+]
, || The late Julio Cortázar was a sickly child and spent many hours in bed. Perhaps those memories inspired "Cefalea," the feverish story of the care and feeding of fantastical creatures called the mancuspias, which debuted in his 1951 collection Bestiario. Tor.com is proud to share with you "Headache," the first ever English translation of "Cefalea."

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.