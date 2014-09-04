Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Julio Cortazar
The First English Translation of “Headache” by Julio Cortázar
Headache
Fantasy, Magical Realism || The late Julio Cortázar was a sickly child and spent many hours in bed. Perhaps those memories inspired "Cefalea," the feverish story of the care and feeding of fantastical creatures called the mancuspias, which debuted in his 1951 collection Bestiario. Tor.com is proud to share with you "Headache," the first ever English translation of "Cefalea."