Jon Foster
Revealing the Covers for The Builders and The Last Witness
Steampunk Fortnight
Lightbringers and Rainmakers
Science Fiction, Steampunk || According to his business cards, Harry Ransom is a "professor" and a "lightbringer" and "licensed"... not that business cards mean much in a town called Disorder.
Four Horsemen, at Their Leisure
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Fantasy || What's a horseman of the Apocalypse to do when the Earth has been picked bare, scoured clean, and burned black? Perhaps a spot of...gardening?
Steampunk Month
Wallpaper giveaway: Jon Foster and Boneshaker
The City Quiet as Death
Fantasy, Lovecraftian || Between the incessant music of the stars and the spectre of a giant squid caught inside a locket ball, it is difficult for Don Horacio to maintain a restful mind.