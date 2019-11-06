Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jimmy Patterson Books
Latest Posts
- Leia Was Originally Going to Be “The Last Jedi” in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Says Todd Fisher 1 min ago
- Tyler Dean What Setting and Costume Reveal about His Dark Materials’ Literary Agenda 46 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Doll’s House? Neil Gaiman Has Started Plotting The Sandman Season 2 2 hours ago
- Shea Ernshaw 5 Fictional Books Based on Real Folklore 2 hours ago
- Tor.com Revealing The Vanished Queen by Lisbeth Campbell 2 hours ago
- Alan Brown Thinking the Unthinkable: Armageddon Blues by Daniel Keys Moran 3 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Six Books About Spacefaring Missionaries 4 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Fictional Books Based on Real Folklore
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four
- Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death”
- Review: Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 68 and 69
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 9)
- “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther
Recent Comments
- WillMayBeWise on Five Books About Artists and the Magic of Creativity 1 min ago
- Mage on Science Fiction vs. Fantasy: The Choice Is Clear 1 min ago
- Kevin McLeod Bailey on Ten WTF-Did-I-Just-Watch? TV Episodes 9 mins ago
- SR on Five Books About Artists and the Magic of Creativity 10 mins ago
- babou on Announcing the 2019 World Fantasy Award Winners! 12 mins ago
- Gilphon on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four 18 mins ago
- PeteTillman on Jo Walton’s Reading List: October 2019 18 mins ago
- noblehunter on 5 Fictional Books Based on Real Folklore 19 mins ago
- Joisette on Six Books About Spacefaring Missionaries 23 mins ago
- Duncan on Science Fiction vs. Fantasy: The Choice Is Clear 25 mins ago