Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jim Tierney
Latest Posts
- Emily Tesh Read an Excerpt From Drowned Country, the Sequel to Silver in the Wood 4 hours ago
- Tobias Carroll Hugo Spotlight: Ted Chiang’s “Anxiety is the Dizziness of Freedom” Transforms the Familiar 4 hours ago
- Alex Brown “Nothing else in the world beyond but trees”: Flyaway by Kathleen Jennings 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Watchmen Leads Emmy Nominees. Baby Yoda, Vampires, and Picard Join the Fun 5 hours ago
- Liz Bourke Sleeps With Monsters: A Little Bit of Epic, a Little Bit of Fluff 5 hours ago
- Matthew Keeley Hugo Spotlight: P. Djeli Clark’s The Haunting of Tram Car 015 Offers a Short Glimpse of a Fantastic World 6 hours ago
- Charlie Jane Anders Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Ending Is The Beginning 7 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: A Little Bit of Epic, a Little Bit of Fluff
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Ending Is The Beginning
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 38)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Two and Three
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Q and the Grey”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 7: “Countdown”
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Light Fantastic, Part II
Recent Comments
- EvilMonkey on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Two and Three 17 seconds ago
- EvilMonkey on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Two and Three 17 seconds ago
- Thierafhal on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Flashback” 6 mins ago
- Robert on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Two and Three 31 mins ago
- Gazeboist on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Two and Three 34 mins ago
- Avrum on The 10 Best Completed SF and Fantasy Series (According to Me) 46 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Next Phase” 49 mins ago
- Mark on Read Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson: Chapters Two and Three 56 mins ago
- nathan on Read Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson: Chapters Two and Three 1 hour ago
- Ishola Tunbosun on Read Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson: Chapters Two and Three 1 hour ago