The Freedom of Navid Leahy
Fantasy, Young Adult || Sevenna City simmers with tension between the ruling elite known as the Zunft and the working-class cottagers. Hoping to regain control, the Zunft cracks down on the cottagers, but their brutality just fuels the flames of rebellion. A cottager boy tries to navigate the dangerous currents of the city but finds himself on a collision course with both the Zunft and the people who want to bring them down. "The Freedom of Navid Leahy" is set in the world of Jenna Helland's debut novel, THE AUGUST 5.