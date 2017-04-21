Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy.

tagged with

Jenna Black

Night Magic

Fri Apr 21, 2017 2:00pm
, || Philadelphia is locked in the grip of an evil magic that transforms its streets into a nightmare landscape the minute the sun sets each night. While most of the city hunkers down and hopes to survive the long winter nights, Becket Walker is roaming the darkened streets having the time of her life.

Nightstruck

Thu Mar 17, 2016 3:00pm
, || A young girl has been tricked into opening a door between worlds, allowing a dark magic into the mortal world. As the magic trickles in, the city begins to change at night--strange creatures roam the streets and inanimate objects come to life, all of them bloodthirsty and terrifying.

Resistance (Excerpt)

Fri Jan 31, 2014 5:00pm
, || Nate Hayes is a Replica. The real Nate was viciously murdered, but thanks to Paxco's groundbreaking human replication technology, a duplicate was created that holds all of the personality and the memories of the original. Almost all. Nate's backup didn't extend to the days preceding his murder, leaving him searching for answers about who would kill him, and why. Now, after weeks spent attempting to solve his own murder with the help of his best friend and betrothed, Nadia Lake, Nate has found the answers he was seeking... and he doesn't like what he's discovered.

YA on Tor.com

Sometimes We Feel Like the Girl on the Cover of Replica, Too

Tue May 14, 2013 12:00pm
, || In Replica, sixteen-year-old Nadia Lake's marriage has been arranged with the most powerful family in the Corporate States. She lives a life of privilege even if she has to put up with paparazzi tracking her every move, every detail of her private life tabloid fodder. But her future is assured, as long as she can maintain her flawless public image—no easy feat when your betrothed is a notorious playboy. Nathaniel Hayes is the heir to the company that pioneered human replication: a technology that every state and every country in the world would kill to have. Except he's more interested in sneaking around the seedy underbelly of the state formerly known as New York than he is in learning to run his future company or courting his bride-to-be. She's not exactly his type…not that he can tell anyone that.

