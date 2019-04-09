Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jeffrey Ford
Trick or Treat: In Search of Obscure Horror Fiction
The Twilight Pariah
Horror || All Maggie, Russell, and Henry wanted out of their last college vacation was to get drunk and play archaeologist in an old house in the woods outside of town. When they excavate the mansion's outhouse they find way more than they bargained for...
Download Fall of Fear, a Sampler of Forthcoming Horror from Tor.com Publishing!
The Twilight Pariah Sweepstakes!
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-twilight-pariah-jeffrey-ford/1126314297?ean=9780765397348
Explore New Worlds and Revisit Old Favorites with Tor.com Publishing’s Fall 2017 Lineup
Revealing Dave McKean’s Cover and the Table of Contents for New Anthology Mad Hatters and March Hares
Announcing a New Novella by Jeffrey Ford
A Natural History of Hell Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Jeffrey Ford’s A Natural History of Hell: Stories, available July 12th from Small Beer Press!