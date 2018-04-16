Mystic is the start of an enchanting new epic fantasy series from Jason Denzel, the founder of Dragonmount, and we want to send you a galley now before it arrives from Tor Books on November 3rd! I called to the Myst, and it sent us you. For hundreds of years, high-born nobles have competed for the chance to learn of the Myst. Powerful, revered, and often reclusive, Mystics have the unique ability to summon and manipulate the Myst: the underlying energy that lives at the heart of the universe. Once in a very great while, they take an apprentice, always from the most privileged sects of society. Such has always been the tradition-until a new High Mystic takes her seat and chooses Pomella AnDone, a restless, low-born teenager, as a candidate.