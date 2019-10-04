Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
james devlin
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket New Star Trek ‘Short Treks’ Episode “Q &A” Explains Why Spock Is Spock 1 hour ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin Will Robinson Searches For His Robot in Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer! 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jean-Luc Goes Rogue and Talks to Riker In New Star Trek: Picard Trailer 2 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Watch the New Trailer for Amazon’s The Expanse 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Future Looks Dark! Watch the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer 3 hours ago
- Christina Orlando “Lots Of Cursing And Sex”: Authors Laurell K. Hamilton And Sarah J. Maas On Pleasure & Violence In Paranormal Romance 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Rachel Maddow Has a Surprise Role in CW’s Batwoman 22 hours ago
New in Series
- “It’s not about you” — Doctor Strange (2016)
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 1: Holding the Power of Life and Death
- Five Sci-Fi Books Featuring Futuristic Technology
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Nine
- The Shadow Right on Time: Sonia Greene’s “Four O’clock”
- Sleeps With Monsters: New (and Old) and Well Worth Reading
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 66 and 67
Recent Comments
- Kaethe on Horror Recommendations for All Tolerance Levels 3 mins ago
- jrmurdock on Jean-Luc Goes Rogue and Talks to Riker In New Star Trek: Picard Trailer 7 mins ago
- jcarnall on When the Ends Justify the Means: Five Villains Who See Themselves as Heroes 8 mins ago
- melendwyr on 9 Characters I Love Because They Are Hurting (and So Am I) 10 mins ago
- Moss on Will Robinson Searches For His Robot in Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer! 12 mins ago
- Kevin Fowler on The Future Looks Dark! Watch the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer 12 mins ago
- melendwyr on 6 Big Surprises We Could See In the Forthcoming Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer 14 mins ago
- melendwyr on When the Ends Justify the Means: Five Villains Who See Themselves as Heroes 16 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Will Robinson Searches For His Robot in Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer! 20 mins ago
- Noneofyourbusiness on Steven Universe Premieres a New Opening Sequence, and A Shiny New Title! 35 mins ago