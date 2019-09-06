Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
James Alan Gardner
All Those Explosions Were Someone Else’s Fault Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of James Alan Gardner’s All Those Explosions Were Someone Else's Fault, available November 7th from Tor Books!
A Clean Sweep With All the Trimmings
Detective, Science Fiction || A Clean Sweep With All the Trimmings: A Tor.com Original story by James Alan Gardner