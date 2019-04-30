Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jaime Lee Moyer
The Case of the Dead Princesses: Against A Brightening Sky
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Jaime Lee Moyer Answers Seven Questions
Against a Brightening Sky! Sweepstakes
Against a Brightening Sky by Jaime Lee Moyer comes out from Tor Books on October 6th, and we want to send you a galley now! By 1919 the Great War has ended, peace talks are under way in Paris, and the world has been forever changed. Delia Martin, apprentice practitioner of magical arts, and her husband, Police Captain Gabriel Ryan, face the greatest challenge of their lives when fragments from the war descend on San Francisco.
Highlights from Delia’s Shadow Author Jaime Lee Moyer’s AMA!
Supernatural Investigations: A Barricade in Hell by Jaime Lee Moyer
A Barricade in Hell (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || Check out Jaime Lee Moyer's A Barricade in Hell, the sequel to Delia's Shadow, available June 3rd from Tor Books! Delia Martin has been gifted (or some would say cursed) with the ability to peer across to the other side. Since childhood, her constant companions have been ghosts. She used her powers and the help of those ghosts to defeat a twisted serial killer terrorizing her beloved San Francisco. Now it's 1917—the threshold of a modern age—and Delia lives a peaceful life with Police Captain Gabe Ryan. That peace shatters when a strange young girl starts haunting their lives and threatens Gabe.
A Barricade in Hell Sweepstakes!
Delia’s Shadow Sweepstakes!
Delia’s Shadow (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || It is the dawn of a new century in San Francisco and Delia Martin is a wealthy young woman whose life appears ideal. But a dark secret colors her life, for Delia's most loyal companions are ghosts, as she has been gifted—or some would say cursed—with an ability to peer across to the other side. Since the great quake rocked her city in 1906, Delia has been haunted by an avalanche of the dead clamoring for her help. Delia flees to the other side of the continent, hoping to gain some peace. After several years in New York, Delia believes she is free…until one determined specter appears and she realizes that she must return to the City by the Bay in order to put this tortured soul to rest.