Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jack McDevitt
Revealing Jack McDevitt’s Latest Academy Series Novel, The Long Sunset
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Jack McDevitt
Coming Home (Excerpt)
Science Fiction || Alex Benedict heads to Earth to learn the truth of why relics from the early space age are being hoarded in an old man's home.