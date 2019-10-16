Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Iskari Series
Latest Posts
- Megan N. Fontenot The People of Middle-earth: Yavanna Kementári, Giver of Good Gifts 18 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick Is in Talks to Play One of the Matrix 4 Leads 43 mins ago
- Sarah McCarry “You Used to Be Optimistic”: Philip Pullman’s The Secret Commonwealth 49 mins ago
- Carmen Maria Machado Read Editor Carmen Maria Machado’s Intro to The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2019 1 hour ago
- Tor.com New Horror Imprint Nightfire Announces Come Join Us by the Fire, an Audio Horror Anthology 2 hours ago
- Alice Arneson and Lyndsey Luther Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and One 2 hours ago
- Tobias Carroll Dissonance and Myth: Stefan Spjut’s Trolls 19 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and One
- Lovecraft’s Faintest Fingerprints: C.M. Eddy Jr.’s and H.P. Lovecraft’s “Ashes”
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- Naked, Stoned, and Stabbed
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queen of Coin and Whispers
- Review: Homesick by Nino Cipri
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 6)
Recent Comments
- Berthulf on Hot Girl Summer Is Over, Long Live Hot Nerd Fall 1 min ago
- tjareth on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “Bread and Circuses” 12 mins ago
- adjbaker on Reading the Wheel of Time: Romance and Choices in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 6) 22 mins ago
- gwern on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 34 mins ago
- Dr. Thanatos on Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 41 mins ago
- Austin on Reading the Wheel of Time: Romance and Choices in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 6) 48 mins ago
- myshipsareendgame on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and One 50 mins ago
- Austin on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and One 52 mins ago
- James on Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 1 hour ago
- Paladin Burke on The Joker Can Fit Any Story You Prefer to Tell 1 hour ago