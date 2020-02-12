Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ink in the Blood
Latest Posts
- Mary Retta Devotion and Friendship in Kim Smejkal’s Ink in the Blood 4 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak HarperVoyager Acquires New Fantasy Trilogy From Godblind Author Anna Stephens 39 mins ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Unity 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Cynthia Erivo to Star In and Produce Film Adaptation of Sci-Fi Podcast Carrier 2 hours ago
- Natalie Zutter 8 of the Swooniest Fantasy Romances 2 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak The First Teaser For Netflix’s The Letter for the King Looks an Awful Lot Like Lord of the Rings 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Writing Advice, Snack Recommendations, and Other Highlights from C.L. Polk’s Reddit AMA 3 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86
- Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 7 and 8
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 19)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle”
- The Citadel of the Autarch, Part 2: None of Us Are Free
Recent Comments
- downerczx on I Love David Lynch’s Dune in Spite of Its Faults 5 mins ago
- rickarddavid on 8 of the Swooniest Fantasy Romances 11 mins ago
- Aonghus Fallon on We Are All Kings and Queens in Narnia: Prince Caspian, the Son of Adam 17 mins ago
- C Oppenheimer on 8 of the Swooniest Fantasy Romances 17 mins ago
- wlewisiii on Babylon 5 Is the Greatest, Most Terrible SF Series 23 mins ago
- wlewisiii on 8 of the Swooniest Fantasy Romances 28 mins ago
- Dustin Hollis on The First Teaser For Netflix’s The Letter for the King Looks an Awful Lot Like Lord of the Rings 33 mins ago
- Mr. Vathek on The First Teaser For Netflix’s The Letter for the King Looks an Awful Lot Like Lord of the Rings 36 mins ago
- Transceiver on Think Star Trek: Picard Is Slow? Let’s Talk About The Next Generation 36 mins ago
- whitespine on We Are All Kings and Queens in Narnia: Prince Caspian, the Son of Adam 43 mins ago