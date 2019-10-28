Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
In the Shadow of Lightning
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket In Final Knives Out Trailer, Even the Dog is a Comedian 2 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Netflix Orders Second Season of Katie Sackhoff’s Another Life> 7 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak HBO Has Axed Its Game of Thrones Spinoff Starring Naomi Watts 41 mins ago
- Liz Bourke Sleeps With Monsters: Very Different Debuts 2 hours ago
- Tor.com Listen to China Miéville’s “The Design”, a Free Audiobook Horror Story 2 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Come Tumbling Down Sweepstakes! 2 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in November! 3 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: Very Different Debuts
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 8)
- “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two
- Hope Is the Thing With… — Simon Strantzas’s “Antripuu”
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
Recent Comments
- Sunspear on HBO Has Axed Its Game of Thrones Spinoff Starring Naomi Watts 9 mins ago
- mndrew on Reading the Wheel of Time: Lews Therin’s Loves in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 8) 13 mins ago
- mschiffe on The CW is Developing a Supergirl Spinoff: Superman & Lois 33 mins ago
- dr-nss on HBO Has Axed Its Game of Thrones Spinoff Starring Naomi Watts 34 mins ago
- andrewrm on Reading the Wheel of Time: Lews Therin’s Loves in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 8) 44 mins ago
- Tom Jackson on Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day 56 mins ago
- JimIII on Reading the Wheel of Time: Lews Therin’s Loves in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 8) 1 hour ago
- silenos on Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day 1 hour ago
- Todd McAulty on Five Classic Sword-and-Planet Sagas 1 hour ago
- TheJaySandover on Listen to China Miéville’s “The Design”, a Free Audiobook Horror Story 1 hour ago