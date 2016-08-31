Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
I don’t want to have to kill a woman!
Latest Posts
- Tobias Carroll A Very Punk Future: Sarah Pinsker’s A Song for a New Day 5 mins ago
- Tor.com Get a Detailed Look at the Chapter Icons in Robert Jordan’s New Book Warrior of the Altaii 44 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket A24 Is Handing Out Free Couples Therapy for Midsommar‘s Digital Release 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Listen to Neil Gaiman Read an Excerpt from Joe Hill’s Full Throttle 2 hours ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin How Do You Visualize Stories? 2 hours ago
- L.L. McKinney 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill Are Coming Back for Jurassic World 3 3 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
Recent Comments
- R Fleenor on Star Trek Re-watch: “The Lights of Zetar” 9 mins ago
- kate on Ad Astra is an Extended Parable About Absentee Fathers, But What For? 17 mins ago
- waka on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “The Circle” 25 mins ago
- Dave Bush on How Do You Visualize Stories? 31 mins ago
- Lawngrl on The People of Middle-earth: One Ring to Rule Them All 36 mins ago
- vinsentient on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 37 mins ago
- waka on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “Battle Lines” 37 mins ago
- birgit on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 44 mins ago
- vinsentient on Carnival Row Is a Surprisingly Complex Take on Victorian Fantasy Tropes, Race, and Politics 49 mins ago
- Sussanna on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 53 mins ago