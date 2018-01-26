Tor.com

Hugh Howey

Wool (Excerpt)

Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:00am
What would you do if the world outside was deadly, and the air you breathed could kill? And you lived in a place where every birth required a death, and the choices you made could save lives—or destroy them. This is Jules's story. This is the world of Wool.

