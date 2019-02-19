We want to send you a copy of Pathfinder Tales: Beyond the Pool of Stars by Howard Andrew Jones, available October 6th from Tor Books! Mirian Raas comes from a long line of salvagers, adventurers who use magic to dive for sunken ships off the coast of tropical Sargava. When her father dies, Mirian has to take over his last job: a dangerous expedition into deep jungle pools, helping a tribe of lizardfolk reclaim the lost treasures of their people.