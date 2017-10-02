Tor.com

Horrorstor

Grady Hendrix Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Mon Oct 2, 2017 3:30pm
Paperbacks from Hell, Grady Hendrix's history of the horror fiction of the ’70s and ’80s, is now available from Quirk Books—and to celebrate, we want to send you prize pack of three of Grady's books! Three lucky winners will each receive copies of Paperbacks from Hell, My Best Friend's Exorcism, and Horrorstör.

Horrorstör (Excerpt)

Mon Sep 22, 2014 4:00pm
|| Something strange is happening at the Orsk furniture superstore in Cleveland, Ohio. Every morning, employees arrive to find broken Kjerring bookshelves, shattered Glans water goblets, and smashed Liripip wardrobes. Sales are down, security cameras reveal nothing, and store managers are panicking. To unravel the mystery, three employees volunteer to work a nine-hour dusk-till-dawn shift. In the dead of the night, they'll patrol the empty showroom floor, investigate strange sights and sounds, and encounter horrors that defy the imagination.

