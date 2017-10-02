Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Grady Hendrix Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Paperbacks from Hell, Grady Hendrix's history of the horror fiction of the ’70s and ’80s, is now available from Quirk Books—and to celebrate, we want to send you prize pack of three of Grady's books! Three lucky winners will each receive copies of Paperbacks from Hell, My Best Friend's Exorcism, and Horrorstör.