Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Hobbit Day
Latest Posts
- Alex Brown Cupcakes and Cacti, Meteors and Magic: Miss Meteor by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore 47 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak New Trailer for Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor Shows Off a New Haunted House 1 hour ago
- James Davis Nicoll On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 2 hours ago
- Justin C. Key The Perfection of Theresa Watkins 3 hours ago
- Andrew Tejada Supergirl Will Hang Up Her Cape After Season 6 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Black Mirror: U.S.S. Callister Director Will Take Over Directing Duties For Rogue One Prequel Series 19 hours ago
- Vanessa Armstrong Superheroes and Spreadsheets in Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots 21 hours ago
New in Series
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Unexamined Story Is Not Worth Writing
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 4)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Twelve
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1)
- Five Books Where Assuming Aliens Are Just Like You Might Get You Killed
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part I
- (Re)Introduction to Reading the Weird
Recent Comments
- KAne1684 on Reading The Wheel of Time: Ji’e’toh and What Must Be Done in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 4) 1 second ago
- James Davis Nicoll on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 3 mins ago
- mouse25 on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 9 mins ago
- anewname on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 12 mins ago
- Jon Lundy on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 13 mins ago
- Joe Eaton on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 18 mins ago
- garreth on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1) 20 mins ago
- Tom Jackson on Saga Press Will Celebrate The Year’s Best Science Fiction With a Special Event 21 mins ago
- Clueless on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 21 mins ago
- vodou on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 22 mins ago