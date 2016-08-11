Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
High Stakes
Fantasy || The 23rd collaborative Wild Cards novel delves deeper into the world of aces, jokers, and the hard-boiled men and women of the Fort Freak police precinct in a pulpy, page-turning novel of superheroics and Lovecraftian horror!
George R.R. Martin Has Assembled an Army of Wild Cards Authors for Worldcon!
High Stakes Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of High Stakes, the 23rd Wild Cards book, edited by George R.R. Martin and available August 30th from Tor Books! Perfect for old fans and new readers alike, High Stakes delves deeper into the world of aces, jokers, and the hard-boiled men and women of the Fort Freak police precinct in a pulpy, page-turning novel of superheroics and Lovecraftian horror.