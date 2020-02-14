Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
hanover square press
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Syfy’s New Space Opera Series Vagrant Queen Looks Fun As Hell 31 mins ago
- Joel Cunningham Watch the Entire Opening to the Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 hours ago
- Gabriella Tutino Renewal and Redemption: R.A. Salvatore’s Song of the Risen God 3 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Mark Hamill Cast as Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s Beautifully Deranged Masters of the Universe: Revelation 3 hours ago
- Tobias Carroll Every Story is a Science Fiction Story to Someone: Michael Zapata’s The Lost Book of Adana Moreau 4 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Watch the First Trailer for Noughts + Crosses, the BBC’s TV Adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Novel 4 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Where Has Seven of Nine Been? Star Trek: Picard’s Jeri Ryan Has Some Answers 5 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Ex Post Facto”
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen
- Lovecraftian Reread: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy”
- We Are All Kings and Queens in Narnia: Prince Caspian, the Son of Adam
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86
- Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe
Recent Comments
- SteveOerkfitz on Syfy’s New Space Opera Series Vagrant Queen Looks Fun As Hell 1 min ago
- Sunspear on “No, you move” — Captain America: Civil War 2 mins ago
- Oldo on Everyone Should Want to Be A Hufflepuff, Or, Stop the Hogwarts House-Hate 9 mins ago
- Nick on Watch the Entire Opening to the Final Fantasy VII Remake 16 mins ago
- remremulo on Jean-Luc as St. Jude — Star Trek: Picard’s “Absolute Candor” 44 mins ago
- blackpariah on No Jokers, No Masters: Birds of Prey and the Emancipation of Harley Quinn’s Narrative 55 mins ago
- Aeryl on Watch the Entire Opening to the Final Fantasy VII Remake 1 hour ago
- Austin on Watch the Entire Opening to the Final Fantasy VII Remake 1 hour ago
- madogvelkor on Mark Hamill Cast as Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s Beautifully Deranged Masters of the Universe: Revelation 1 hour ago
- markmaverik on Watch the Entire Opening to the Final Fantasy VII Remake 1 hour ago