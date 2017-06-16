Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Half-Resurrection Blues
Race, Publishing, and H.P. Lovecraft: A Conversation With Daniel José Older and Victor LaValle
Daniel José Older’s Bone Street Rumba Series Optioned for TV/Film
A Ghost Roams in Brooklyn: Daniel José Older’s Half-Resurrection Blues
Half-Resurrection Blues (Excerpt)
Carlos Delacruz is an inbetweener, partially resurrected from a death he barely recalls suffering, after a life that's missing from his memory. As an agent of the New York Council of the Dead, Carlos thinks he is one of a kind, until he encounters other entities walking the fine line between life and death.