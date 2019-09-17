Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
grimdark
Joe Abercrombie Shares His Detailed Revision Process
Joe Abercrombie Shares His Progress on The Age of Madness Books 2 & 3
Anna Smith Spark Talks Grimdark in Her r/Fantasy AMA
The Black Company TV Series Can’t Come Soon Enough
Tor to Launch The Unspoken Name — The Start of an Epic New Fantasy Adventure from A. K. Larkwood
Glen Cook’s The Black Company Is Grimdark, But Never Hopeless
Joe Abercrombie Returns to the First Law World with A Little Hatred, the Start of a New Trilogy
Matthew Stover’s Heroes Die is a Grimdark Cult Classic
Read an Exclusive Excerpt from Port of Shadows, a New Black Company Book from Glen Cook
Dark Fantasy, Military Fantasy || Book 3 in the Chronicles of the Black Company. Being “The Lady’s favored” is attracting the wrong kind of attention and has put a target on their backs—the Company’s historian, Croaker, has the biggest target of all.
5 Fantasy Armies You Shouldn’t Sign Up For
Listen to an Excerpt from Glen Cook’s Port of Shadows
Dark Fantasy || Audio. The soldiers of the Black Company don’t ask questions, they get paid. But being “The Lady’s favored” is attracting the wrong kind of attention and has put a target on their backs. And the Company’s historian, Croaker, has the biggest target of all...