Greenwillow Books
One Day at a Time: This Savage Song by V. E. Schwab
This Savage Song
Urban Fantasy, Young Adult || There’s no such thing as safe in a city at war, a city overrun with monsters. In this dark urban fantasy from acclaimed author Victoria Schwab, a young woman and a young man must choose whether to become heroes or villains—and friends or enemies—with the future of their home at stake.