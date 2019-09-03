Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
graphic novels
White Sand Is the Hidden Gem of Sanderson’s Cosmere
The Boys are Back! The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited
The Adventure Zone Creators Travis McElroy, Clint McElroy, and Carey Pietsch on the Leap from Podcast to Graphic Novel
When Everyone’s a Monster, No One Is: The Ugly Everyday in My Favorite Thing Is Monsters
Love, War, and Bodies: Catching Up With Saga by Brian Vaughan and Fiona Staples
Pull List: Blackbird and Jook Joint Remind You To Never Underestimate Women
Pull List: Life Lessons in The Nameless City and The Girl Who Married a Skull
Paper Girls is Good and You Should Read It
Clichéd Storytelling: The Furnace by Prentis Rollins
A Collaboration Made in Faerun: The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins
The Furnace
Graphic Novel, Science Fiction || When Professor Walton Honderich was a young grad student, he participated in a government prison program. Twenty years later, now an insecure father slipping into alcoholism, Walton struggles against the ghosts that haunt him in a futuristic New York City.