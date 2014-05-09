Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Glow

YA on Tor.com

Spark (Excerpt)

Mon Jul 2, 2012 4:00pm
Favorite This
, || Waverly, Kieran and Seth are in a race against time – and with the future of humanity hanging in the balance, there's no room for mistakes… After a desperate escape from the enemy ship, Waverly has finally made it back to the Empyrean. The memory of home has been keeping her alive for the past months… but home is nothing like she left it. Forced to leave their captive parents behind on the New Horizon, she's returned only to find that Kieran has become a strict leader and turned the crew against Seth.

YA on Tor.com

Glow (Excerpt)

Tue Sep 13, 2011 10:00am
Favorite This
, || The Empyrean is the only home 15-year-old Waverly has ever known. Part of the first generation to be successfully conceived in deep space, she and her boyfriend Kieran will be pioneers of New Earth. Waverly knows she must marry young in order to have children who can carry on the mission, and Kieran, the handsome captain-to-be, has everything Waverly could want in a husband. Everyone is sure he's the best choice. Still, there's a part of Waverly that wants more from life than marriage, and she is secretly intrigued by the shy, darkly brilliant Seth. Suddenly, Waverly's dreams are interrupted by the inconceivable – a violent betrayal by the Empyrean's sister ship, the New Horizon.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.