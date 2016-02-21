Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Gerald Brandt

The Courier Sweepstakes!

Sun Feb 21, 2016 11:00am
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Gerald Brandt’s The Courier, available March 1st from DAW Books! Kris Ballard is a motorcycle courier. A nobody. Level 2 trash in a multi-level city that stretches from San Francisco to the Mexican border—a land where corporations make all the rules. A runaway since the age of fourteen, Kris struggled to set up her life, barely scraping by, working hard to make it without anyone's help. But a late day delivery changes everything when she walks in on the murder of one of her clients.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.