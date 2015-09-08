Tor.com

Gemsigns

Gemsigns (Excerpt)

Tue Apr 15, 2014
, || For years the human race was under attack from a deadly Syndrome, but when a cure was found – in the form of genetically engineered human beings, Gems—the line between survival and ethics was radically altered. Now the Gems are fighting for their freedom, from the oppression of the companies that created them, and against the Norms who see them as slaves.

