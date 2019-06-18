Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Gemma Files

We Will All Go Down Together (Excerpt)

Thu Oct 23, 2014 4:00pm
Favorite This
|| Every family has its monsters...and some are nothing but. In the woods outside Overdeere, Ontario, there are trees that speak, a village that doesn't appear on any map, and a hill that opens wide, entrapping unwary travellers. It's a place most people usually know better than to go, at least locally—until tonight, when five bloodlines mired in ancient strife will finally converge once more. Devize, Glouwer, Rusk, Druir, Roke—these are the clans who make up the notorious Five-Family Coven.

“Hexmas” (Excerpt)

Thu Dec 19, 2013 4:00pm
Favorite This
, || It's 1867, and the Civil War is over. But the blood has just begun to flow. For Asher Rook, Chess Pargeter, and Ed Morrow, the war has left its mark in tangled lines of association and cataclysmic love, woken hexslinger magic, and the terrible attentions of a dead god.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.