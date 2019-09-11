Tor.com

Brother’s Ruin

Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:00pm
|| Benjamin Gunn isn't a talented mage. His sister Charlotte is, and to prevent her brother from being imprisoned for false reporting she combines her powers with his to make him seem a better prospect.

City of Wolves

Mon Jun 27, 2016 2:00pm
|| Alexander Drake, Investigator for Hire, doesn’t like working for the Nobility -- but a lord has been killed, his body found covered in bite marks. Even worse, the late lord’s will is missing, and not everyone wants Drake to find it.

