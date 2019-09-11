Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
gaslamp fantasy
Gaslamp Intrigue: Brother’s Ruin by Emma Newman
Brother’s Ruin
Dark Fantasy || Benjamin Gunn isn't a talented mage. His sister Charlotte is, and to prevent her brother from being imprisoned for false reporting she combines her powers with his to make him seem a better prospect.
Eterna and Omega
Fantasy || Book 2 in the Eterna Files. The hidden occult power that menaces both England and America continues to grow. Far from being dangerous, Eterna may hold the key to humanity's salvation.
City of Wolves
Urban Fantasy || Alexander Drake, Investigator for Hire, doesn’t like working for the Nobility -- but a lord has been killed, his body found covered in bite marks. Even worse, the late lord’s will is missing, and not everyone wants Drake to find it.