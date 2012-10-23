Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Death’s Apprentice (Excerpt)
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Fantasy || Death's seventeen-year-old apprentice, Nathaniel, comes into his own as he leads an uprising against the Devil with the help of a half-dead wraith and a giant hit-man. What results is a bloody, brutal revolt that calls upon the loyalties of both the living and the dead. Based not only upon the Brothers Grimm well-known fairy tales, but also upon their "unknown" sagas and essays, K. W. Jeter & Gareth Jefferson Jones's Death's Apprentice is the first novel to be based upon the entire Grimm canon.