Freeze Warning
Fantasy, Romantic || As a nearly immortal Valkyrie, Mist is the guardian of the greatest of the Norse god's Treasures—Odin's spear Gungnir. But Mist believes all the gods are dead, and she's slowly settling into a normal life in San Francisco. Just when Mist is ready to give up the duty the All-father laid on her, she meets a mysterious woman, Bella Stratus, and a man who helps her save Bella's life: Eric Larsson, the perfect embodiment of a Viking warrior. He's charming, good-natured, and nearly her equal in strength; and for the first time in centuries Mist has found someone she might be able to love… and trust. "Freeze Warning" is set in the world of Susan Krinard's Midgard series.