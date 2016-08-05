Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Four Roads Cross
Max Gladstone’s Craft Sequence Feels Like it Could Fit Into Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere
Why Max Gladstone’s Craft Sequence is So. Damn. Powerful.
Four Roads Cross by Max Gladstone: A Farmer’s Market Can Change the Course of History
See Max Gladstone in Conversation with Malka Older!
Four Roads Cross (Chapters 6 and 7)
Humor || Book 5 in the Craft Sequence. The moon goddess Seril, long thought dead, is back—and the people of Alt Coulumb aren't happy. Protests rock the city, and Kos Everburning's creditors attempt a hostile takeover of the fire god's church.
Four Roads Cross (Chapters 4 and 5)
Urban Fantasy || Book 5 in the Craft Sequence. The moon goddess Seril, long thought dead, is back—and the people of Alt Coulumb aren't happy. Protests rock the city, and Kos Everburning's creditors attempt a hostile takeover of the fire god's church.
Four Roads Cross (Chapters 2 and 3)
Urban Fantasy || Book 5 in the Craft Sequence. The moon goddess Seril, long thought dead, is back—and the people of Alt Coulumb aren't happy. Protests rock the city, and Kos Everburning's creditors attempt a hostile takeover of the fire god's church.
Four Roads Cross (Chapter 1)
Urban Fantasy || Book 5 in the Craft Sequence. The moon goddess Seril, long thought dead, is back—and the people of Alt Coulumb aren't happy. Protests rock the city, and Kos Everburning's creditors attempt a hostile takeover of the fire god's church.
Four Roads Cross Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Max Gladstone’s Four Roads Cross, the fifth book in the Craft Sequence, available July 26th from Tor Books!